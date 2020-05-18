‘Great Balls’, An AC/DC Style Song Written by an AI Bot

Funk Turkey, who is a very creative musician, comedian, and engineer, built a Markov Chain bot with the ability to write in the highly distinctive style of the rock band AC/DC. He used lyrics.rip to scrape the Genius database for AC/DC lyrics and then fed them into the bot. The bot wrote the lyrics and Funk Turkey did the vocals and music. The result is the AI/DC song “Great Balls”.
Using lyrics.rip to scrape the Genius Lyrics Database, I made a Markov Chain write AC/DC lyrics. This is the end result- “Great Balls”. …All music performed, mixed, and mastered by me. Also let me say that trying to sing like Brian Johnson is extremely hard.
Funk Turkey previously built a chatbot that wrote in the style of Nickelback, which he also performed.