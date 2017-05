Saturday Night Live Amazon Echo Silver, a handy listen/response device that responds to just about any name that may or may not sound like “Alexa“. Developed in collaboration with AARP, the device is tastefully designed with a wood/silver facade and responds with loud answers, built in one-syllable acknowledgements and a great deal of patience.

AThe Amazon Echo Silver is specifically designed for the greatest generation (Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant).