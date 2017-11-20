Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Kids Travel Through Whimsical Worlds to Save Their Father in Gorgeous ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Trailer

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Disney released a gorgeous trailer for A Wrinkle in Time, the upcoming science fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay and based on the classic 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle. The trailer follows Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her little brother Charles Wallace Murray (Deric McCabe), and school friend Calvin O’Keefe (Levi Miller) as they travel through whimsical worlds on a mission to save Meg’s father Dr. Alex Murry (Chris Pine). A Wrinkle in Time is set to land in theaters on March 9th, 2018.

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

A Wrinkle in Time

image via A Wrinkle in Time

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy