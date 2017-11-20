The Kids Travel Through Whimsical Worlds to Save Their Father in Gorgeous ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Trailer

Disney released a gorgeous trailer for A Wrinkle in Time, the upcoming science fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay and based on the classic 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle. The trailer follows Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her little brother Charles Wallace Murray (Deric McCabe), and school friend Calvin O’Keefe (Levi Miller) as they travel through whimsical worlds on a mission to save Meg’s father Dr. Alex Murry (Chris Pine). A Wrinkle in Time is set to land in theaters on March 9th, 2018.
From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.
image via A Wrinkle in Time