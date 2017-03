A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Renowned French pastry chef Cedric Grolet is known for his wonderful creations, particularly his unique Rubik’s Cake, a beautiful creation that looks just like the puzzle for which it’s named. Calling it the dessert with unlimited flavors, Grolet has made these cakes over the past few years in a variety of different flavors and colors, but he has remained truly faithful to the distinctive geometric design. The Rubik’s cake is served at Le Dali at Le Meurice in Paris.

