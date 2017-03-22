Laughing Squid

A Tiny Fast-Moving Tortoise Chases After an Even Faster Moving Purple Plastic Ball

Tiny Tortoise

An adorably fast-moving tortoise flailed his little legs in pursuit of a purple plastic ball that kept just ahead of him. It was only when the ball rolled under a piece of furniture that the tiny terrapin caught up, but his shell wouldn’t let him go after the hidden toy. His human Paul Milham found the entire situation hilarious.

