A Cute Puppy Dramatically Explains Why Fireworks Are Particularly Disturbing to Them This Year

In a grimly funny faux PSA for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a plain speaking but very cute puppy dramatically explains why traditional July 4th fireworks will be particularly traumatizing to animals this year.

The truth is that fireworks frighten us because honestly, we’re a little on edge about North Korea. Maybe it’s their recent tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles…

Other dogs have promised that they will try to stay calm, but are refusing to make any promises.


