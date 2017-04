JP Lambiase and his wife Julia of HellthyJunkFood demonstrate how to make a pizza stuffed inside of a burger that is inside of a pizza in their latest tutorial video. They shared the full recipe on the HellthyJunkFood website.

Ever wonder what it tastes like to have an entire double sided pizza inside a burger? It’s along the same lines as a horrible life choice, but let’s take our bad decision a step further and encase this between two pizzas.