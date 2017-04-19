A Pet Turtle Lets Out an Adorably Squeaky Sneeze

In 2013, toll lion posted a hilarious video that captured her pet turtle in the middle of an adorably squeaky sneeze. The force was so strong that it sent the little terrapin straight back into its shell.
via Pleated Jeans
by Lori Dorn at on
