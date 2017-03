Mountain Butorac, the godfather of three-year-old Estella Westrick, took his goddaughter to a Papal Audience service to see Pope Francis earlier this week at the Vatican in Rome. When Estella got a chance to actually meet the Pope, she took the hat right off of his head while he was giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017