In her latest tutorial video, the super talented Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome demonstrates how make a geektastic Legend of Zelda themed “piescraper” depicting the gigantic Great Deku Tree. We previously wrote about Jessica‘s Kraken piescraper that towers about all other pies.

Hi there! I’m back with another Piescraper video tutorial… this time Zelda-themed. I’ve been kind of obsessed with Hestu and the Koroks since learning what their little golden “Korok Seeds” actually are…