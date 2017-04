In her latest tutorial video, the talented Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome demonstrates how make an awesome Kraken themed “piescraper” that towers over all other pies. According to Jessica, her new piescraper invention is “a pie that is built ‘up’ using a series of engineering and baking tricks to enhance structural integrity and make tall pies stable, and delicious!”

