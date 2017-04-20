Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Hilarious Compilation of the Silly Antics Performed by Stella the Hind Leg Dragging Dog

by at on

Silly Stella the Yellow Lab

Over the past few years, we’ve written about Stella, the hilarious hind-leg dragging, ball-chasing, leaf pile-leaping, snow-sliding and doorstop-springing yellow lab. Because Stella is such a character, Stella’s human put together “The Ultimate Stella (So Far)” a really wonderful compilation showcasing the some of the funniest of her dog’s silly antics in one sitting.

And now, for the moment a couple people might have been waiting for. Behold – THE ULTIMATE STELLA (SO FAR). It can’t be called the “Best of Stella” because there is simply too much Stella craziness to fit into two minutes, so consider this SOME of the best of. Stella seems to have an interesting way of doing… everything.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.