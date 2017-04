Concerned by her little brother’s dismay, a very helpful cat named Q came running into the room to retrieve a beloved cat toy that had been placed upon a high shelf. Q took a moment to decide upon her strategy and then without much effort, reached up and tossed the toy directly into her brother’s paws.

Q is the sister cat and Orange Juice is her brother. When Orange Juice couldn’t get the ball, Q went and retrieved it for him so that he could play.