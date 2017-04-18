Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Haunting Cover of the David Bowie Song ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ Played on a Korean Gayageum

by at on

Luna Lee, the talented musician who plays popular songs on her traditional Gayageum, performed a haunting version of the classic David Bowie song “The Man Who Sold the World“.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.