Offred Reclaims Her Real Name In a Second Season Preview of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In a preview for the second season of the award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, the main character Offred (Elisabeth Moss) rides alone in the back of a black van unclear of her fate. As they pull away from the Commander‘s house, she tries to convince herself that she’s free and even reclaims the name June Osborne, despite the fact that she knows the residents of Gilead are more enslaved than ever.

Is this what freedom looks like? What will happen when I get out? There probably is no out. Gilead is within you. …My name is June Osborn. I am free.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu on April 25, 2018