A Deliciously Creepy Hercules Beetle Grub Cake

Katherine Dey of Deviant Desserts has made rather creepy but somehow delicious-sounding strawberry lemon cake that’s covered in buttercream made to look like a garden variety Hercules beetle grub.
Larger than life size Hercules Beetle grub made out of strawberry lemon cake and vanilla meringue buttercream. If one of these plopped onto your plate would ya eat it? #yummy #cake #alledible #grub #larval pic.twitter.com/6rRXCUPxeN
— Katherine Dey (@DeviantCakes) January 23, 2020
This type of beetle larvae can grow rather large before metamorphosis.
Here’s footage of a live one in metamorphosis.
via Neatorama