A Deliciously Creepy Hercules Beetle Grub Cake

Katherine Dey of Deviant Desserts has made rather creepy but somehow delicious-sounding strawberry lemon cake that’s covered in buttercream made to look like a garden variety Hercules beetle grub.

This type of beetle larvae can grow rather large before metamorphosis.

Hercules beetle larva: July 24, 2010

Here’s footage of a live one in metamorphosis.

