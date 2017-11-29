Woodworker Makes Manly Version of the Leg Lamp From ‘A Christmas Story’ Based on His Own Leg

Woodworker Paul Jackman of Jackman Works made a manly version of the iconic leg lamp from A Christmas Story based on his own leg and documented his major award winning design process.
This leg is an exact full scale model of my own leg. The leg and base are made from maple butcher block scraps from previous projects. The lamp shade is welded from scrap lengths of rebar and wrapped in pleather attached using paracord that looks like Carolina’s boot laces. The boot is attached using a threaded brass lamp rod through the entire leg with a nut on both ends. There are also a couple of screws into the toe of the boot/foot.
image via Jackman Works
