An A Cappella Medley of the ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Music

Vocalist Peter Hollens (previously) once again joined up with The Warp Zone (previously) to perform a wonderful a cappella medley of the music from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. To add more realism to their performance, each member of the group dressed in costumes from the films.

The Force is strong with this medley…Thanks to The Warp Zone for singing with me.

Hollens also joined the Warp Zone in a similar cover of the music from the original Star Wars trilogy.

We teamed up with Peter Hollens and friends to sing epic music from a galaxy far, far away!