A Breakdown of Industrial Light & Magic’s Visual Effects Work on Kong: Skull Island

In an monstrous episode of the Design FX series by Wired, host Mike Seymour of fxguide gives us a break down of the visual effects tools used by Industrial Light & Magic to bring Kong: Skull Island to life.

