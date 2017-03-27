A Breakdown of Industrial Light & Magic’s Visual Effects Work on Kong: Skull Island

In an monstrous episode of the Design FX series by Wired, host Mike Seymour of fxguide gives us a break down of the visual effects tools used by Industrial Light & Magic to bring Kong: Skull Island to life.
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
In an monstrous episode of the Design FX series by Wired, host Mike Seymour of fxguide gives us a break down of the visual effects tools used by Industrial Light & Magic to bring Kong: Skull Island to life.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.