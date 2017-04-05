A Big Pig Greedily Consumes a Vanilla Ice Cream Cone Originally Meant for a Fussy Baby Goat

While on location in Florida, Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson and team generously bought an ice cream cone for a tiny baby goat named “Little G”. When Peterson presented the sweet treat to Little G, the kid decided that didn’t really like ice cream. Stuck an extra cone, Peterson turned to an animal he knew would appreciate the gift, a big pig named Big Pig.

As it turns out, Little G prefers fruit and vegetables over sweets, as does an unabashed giant tortoise, who had no problem sharing a head of lettuce with a baby goat.

While the tortoise’s back was turned however, Peterson was able to give Little G a yummy apple that he could consume all by himself.