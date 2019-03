Gifted multi-instrumentalist Seb Skelly performed a wordless brass cover of the classic Nena song “99 Luftballons”, which is known in the United States as “99 Red Balloons”, on five different tracks using four different instruments. The instruments he played were trumpet – 2x, solo horn, Flugelhorn, and soprano trombone. As it turns out, a number of Skelly’s fans requested this number.

Well lookie here, it’s that tune what I was arranging on a livestream. Also a request from some of you.