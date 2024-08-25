Three Musicians Play ’99 Luftballons’ on a Nine Neck Custom Fender Guitar

Three musicians performed a pretty remarkable instrumental cover of the Nena song “99 Luftballons” on a giant nine neck guitar from the Fender Custom Shop.

99 Luftballons on a 9-Neck Fender by Fender Custom Shop

This massive guitar was designed by luthier Paul Waller and is a combination of several instruments in one.

It’s part: Mandolin, Mustang, Jaguar, Telecaster, Stratocaster, Jazzmaster, Bass VI, P Bass and Jazz Bass.

The guitar made its first public appearance at the NAMM Show in 2018.