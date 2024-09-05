The 9 Fundamental Rules That Make Star Trek Universally Appealing

Giant Freakin Robot laid out nine specific rules that make every Star Trek episode or movie within the franchise eternally and universally appealing. It has to do with the consistency that occurs within every storyline. Exploration is exciting, space is big, it exists in 2D and it is full of biological life, travel is confined within the Milky Way, there is a lack of deities, there is no scarcity, no need for money, forgiveness is always eventual, and technology remains the same across the many iterations.

Part of the reason Star Trek has endured, and what sets it apart from competitors like Star Wars, is that the franchise operates according to consistent rules. These 9 rules have been a guiding source, from the original series through The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and even now on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

