Beloved 89 Year Old Pizza Delivery Man in Utah Is Surprised With a $12,000 Tip Funded by His Customers

Derlin Newey is a beloved 89 year old man in Roy, Utah who delivers pizzas to supplement his Social Security income, greeting customers at the door with the phrase “Hello, are you looking for some pizza?”.

Newey was relaxing at home when Carlos Valdez of Vending Heads stopped by with a surprise. Valdez happily informed Newey that over $12,000 in tips for Newey had been raised through the “TikTok Venmo Challenge”. Thousands of Newey’s customers, past and present, had contributed small amounts that added up to the check that Valdez held before him. Newey was completely surprised by the thoughtfulness and generosity of so many people. In fact, he had never even heard of TikTok before.

Further donations to Newey can be sent through the Valdez Venmo account.

89-year old Derlin Newey is a pizza delivery man who received a surprise delivery of his own today. A couple who got to know him from his pizza deliveries raised $12,000 to help him out. He had no idea. The full story runs tonight on @KSL5TV at 6. #ksltv #goodnews pic.twitter.com/Z83K5LTKPh — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) September 22, 2020

via KSLTV