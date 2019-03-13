84-Year-Old Piano Player Reflects on Her 56 Year Career Performing With Mermaids at a Montana Tiki Bar

“Piano Pat” Spoonheim, who has performed four nights a week for the last 56 years at the Sip ‘n Dip Tiki Lounge in Great Falls, Montana, reflects on her career playing Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash covers along with racous sing-alongs to appreciative crowds, while pretty mermaids swim behind the bar.

For the past 56 years, a woman has been playing the same perfectly preserved tiki bar in Montana. It’s also home to a harem of part-time mermaids.

Two of the mermaids, Belle and Saoirse, also share their feelings about their role at the bar.

When I swim, I feel more beautiful. Putting on the wig and the lipstick, and the tail, you know, just kinda, you get to be someone that you aren’t. When you get the compliments people telling you, ‘You look so graceful, it’s so natural, it’s so pretty’… it’s nice and it’s kinda humbling…

