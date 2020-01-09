Converting a Fiat Into a Unique 8 Wheeled Vehicle

The auto enthusiasts at Garage 54 (previously) determined that their damaged Fiat didn’t have quite enough wheels to their liking. The team then set about doubling that number with an additional four wheels. After tearing up much of the car, they mounted the wheels for a test drive. After a few adjustments were made and the new red paint had dried, it was time for a drive around the town of Novosibirsk, Russia. The ride was less than smooth but they accomplished what they set out to do.

