Karlie Kloss Talks About Her Coding Camp, Her Friends and the Future While Answering 73 Random Questions

The beautiful and wonderfully affable model Karlie Kloss invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment for Vogue to the Klossy Summer Camp offices to answer his now-famous 73 random questions. In doing so, Kloss spoke with pride about the girls at the camp, how she got into coding, her Missouri roots, fashion, her recent engagement to Josh Kushner and her goals for the future. Vlogger Casey Neistat made quick appearance to ask about the wedding guest list and Kloss called her friend Ashley Graham, who was previously a subject of Sabia’s “73 Questions”. Kloss also showed off some ballet moves that she learned in her youth.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss invites Vogue to Kode With Klossy Summer Camp and answers 73 intriguing questions. Karlie talks about her friendship with Taylor Swift, her desire to teach young girls how to code, and what it can mean for the future of women in computer science.