70 People From Around the World Sing Their Country’s National Anthem In Their Native Language

In a patriotic episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Many People from Many Countries Say Things, 70 different people from 70 different countries all over the world sang their respective national anthems in their respective native languages.
70 people from 70 countries sing their home country’s national anthem in their home country’s first language. Enjoy national anthems for Canada, Australia, China, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Germany, Austria, Argentina, Cuba, Chile, India, Pakistan and more…