Traveler Records 65 Different Ways English Is Spoken While Interviewing People on the Street

Dan Vineberg of The New Travel spoke with people from around the world in different cities, asking them how many languages they spoke. Vineberg asked the question in English so the responses were given in English. This allowed him to record 65 different ways the English language was spoken.

A collection of English accents that I filmed in interviews, between 2019 – 2024.