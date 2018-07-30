Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderful Historical Video Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of NASA Becoming an Official Agency

by at on

In celebration of their 60th anniversary, historians at NASA have put together a wonderful video record documenting its origins, its movement from committee to agency, the governmental support provided by President Eisenhower, their early projects, the impressive amount team cooperation and the immense amount of discoveries made over the past six decades.

Congress passed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, on July 16 and President Eisenhower signed it into law on July 29, 1958. NASA opened for business on Oct. 1, 1958, with T. Keith Glennan as our first administrator. Our history tells a story of exploration, innovation and discoveries.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP