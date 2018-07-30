A Wonderful Historical Video Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of NASA Becoming an Official Agency

In celebration of their 60th anniversary, historians at NASA have put together a wonderful video record documenting its origins, its movement from committee to agency, the governmental support provided by President Eisenhower, their early projects, the impressive amount team cooperation and the immense amount of discoveries made over the past six decades.

Congress passed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, on July 16 and President Eisenhower signed it into law on July 29, 1958. NASA opened for business on Oct. 1, 1958, with T. Keith Glennan as our first administrator. Our history tells a story of exploration, innovation and discoveries.