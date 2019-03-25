Food Expert Shares 59 Distinct Ways of Cooking Eggs

Amiel Stanek, an assistant food editor at Bon Appétit, takes a look at the incredible, edible egg and demonstrates how flexible this viscous protein can prepared be with 59 different recipes. Stanek bakes the eggs, fries the eggs, steams the eggs, scrambles the eggs, irons the eggs, mashes the eggs and even provides several raw egg recipes that he heartily imbibes without complaint.

