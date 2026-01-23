550 Pound Bear Living Under Southern California Home Is Humanely Evicted After a Month of Residence

A wayward 550 pound black bear who took residence under a house in Altadena, California, was humanely evicted by the experts at BEAR League. The team used methods that certainly annoyed but did not harm the bear in any way. Previous wildlife officials had tried to coax the bear out, but the ursine visitor was too stubborn

After earlier removal attempts by state wildlife officials were unsuccessful, BEAR League first responders Scott and Dave traveled to the Los Angeles area to assist. Scott, one of our most experienced responders, crawled beneath the home—fully aware the bear was still there—to get behind him and encourage him to exit through the crawlspace opening.

The team reiterated that neither bear nor human was injured in any way.

No one was harmed in the filming of this episode, neither man nor bear. In fact no person or bear has Ever been harmed when we orchestrate an eviction.

Another Atadena Bear

via Kraftffuttermischwerk