Manchester musician Nathan Shepherd of Good Future Music (previously) did his very best to channel the stellar vocals of Robert Plant and the inimitable drums of John Bonham, the rare guitar of Jimmy Page, and the remarkable bass of John Paul Jones while performing the 50 Cent song “In Da Club” in the very recognizable style of Led Zeppelin.

‘in da club’ except it’s led zeppelin. forgive my vocal cords, i am no robert plant. also forgive me john bonham as this was done on a midi drum kit.