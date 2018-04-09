A 4K Virtual Moon Tour Using Nine Years of Footage Compiled by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

NASA has compiled an absolutely magnificent virtual tour of the moon, revealing incredible details in 4K footage from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft over the course of nine years. This amazing visualization offers views of the moon that have not necessarily been seen before in one place and may even confirm an actual Dark Side of the Moon after all.

As the visualization moves around the near side, far side, north and south poles, we highlight interesting features, sites, and information gathered on the lunar terrain.