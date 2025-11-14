Comedian Pokes Fun at the 47 Different Ways to Say ‘Thank You’ in Japanese

Rakugo comedian Katsura Sunshine quite amusingly poked fun at the 47 different ways to say “Thank You” in Japanese while dressed in a kimono and seated on the floor. He further shared his opinion that the most polite expression of gratitude was also the longest.

But the most polite Japanese – I still don’t understand how they got this one – 47 different ways to say thank you. 47 different ways to express gratitude the top one the most polite is this: In order for me to express the gratitude I feel towards you there are no words. I got 47 words right here.