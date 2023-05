A Lush Cover of ‘Sultans of Swing’ on Four Guitars

The four incredibly talented musicians of 40 Fingers played an incredibly lush acoustic cover of the iconic Dire Straits song “Sultans of Swing” while performing live in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The four guitarists truly captured the nostalgic soul of the original song while adding a bit of their own flair to the mix.

Original music by Dire Straits, arranged and played by 40 Fingers