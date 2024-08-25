40 Fingers Plays Amazing Cover of ‘Bring on the Night’ With Andy Summers of The Police on Lead Guitar

When guitarist Andy Summers of The Police was in Hamburg, Germany for his photo/music exhibition “Harmonics of the Night”, the talented guitarists of 40 Fingers joined him at the studio. They performed an incredibly rhythmic acoustic cover of “Bring On the Night”, with Summers playing lead guitar.

Original music by The Police, arranged and played by 40 Fingers and Andy Summers. Filmed during Andy’s photo exhibition “Harmonics of the Night” in Hamburg, Germany.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts