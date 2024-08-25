40 Fingers Plays Amazing Cover of ‘Bring on the Night’ With Andy Summers of The Police on Lead Guitar
When guitarist Andy Summers of The Police was in Hamburg, Germany for his photo/music exhibition “Harmonics of the Night”, the talented guitarists of 40 Fingers joined him at the studio. They performed an incredibly rhythmic acoustic cover of “Bring On the Night”, with Summers playing lead guitar.
Original music by The Police, arranged and played by 40 Fingers and Andy Summers. Filmed during Andy’s photo exhibition “Harmonics of the Night” in Hamburg, Germany.