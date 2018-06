Rub Smokehouse in Birmingham, England has taken on the difficult task of creating a gigantic pizza that measures four feet wide and contains a whopping 11,000 calories. It takes about 30 minutes to cook.

The pizza consists of 11 slices of pizza bread slathered in cheese, pepperoni and sweet tomato sauce – weighing in at a whopping 1000 calories a slice. The slices, which are also sold separately as a meal challenge at the restaurant, measure up to be 2 foot long each.