An Amazing 3D Printer That Can Build Homes In 24 Hours for $4,000 Within Impoverished Communities

New Story, a San Francisco non-profit focused on ending homelessness for families around the globe has partnered with the Austin, Texas builder ICON to create amazing 3D printed houses within impoverished communities with little to no resources to otherwise build safe sturdy homes. The custom printer, nicknamed “Vulcan“, is the very first of its kind and can rapidly build homes in 24 hours for only $4,000. The first home was unveiled privately in Austin. The next phase of these homes will be built in El Salvador in about 18 months.

The 3D-printed home serves as proof-of-concept for sustainable homebuilding that will allow for safer, more affordable homes for more families, faster than ever. The printer, called the Vulcan, is designed to work under the constraints that are common in places like Haiti and rural El Salvador where power can be unpredictable, potable water is not a guarantee and technical assistance is sparse. It’s designed to tackle housing shortages for vulnerable populations instead of building with profit motivation.

New Story is currently accepting donations to help fund the various stages of building 3D printed homes for communities around the world.

Turning this vision into a reality begins now. Imagine transforming tents and shacks into a community of safe, beautiful homes, in the world’s most underserved places. Now, imagine it took half the money and a fraction of the time it typically takes to make those homes. …Our goal is to help power anyone building homes for the poor?—?governments and non-profits alike?—?to do their best work. As we make these strides, it means more families around the world will have safe shelter and can better actualize their potential.

images via New Story Press Kit