A Ten Day Build of a 3D Printed Millennium Falcon Compressed Into a Hypnotic Three Minute Timelapse

Printing enthusiast Steve Ouklama created an amazing 3D printed “Fillenium Malcon“, a replica of a famous ship piloted by a guy who never has a good feeling about anything. Per Ouklama, this is his biggest build so far and took him four times before getting right. As soon as he did, however, he filmed the ten day build and compressed it into a rather hypnotic timelapse that lasts for almost three minutes.

This is a Timelapse of my biggest print project so far on my own designed/built printer.

It’s 500x170x700(mm) and weights 3 Kilograms of Filament. …CREDITS for the 3D-Model: Andrew Askedall

