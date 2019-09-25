3D Printed Jewelry Made From Personal GPS Traces

Design technologist Rachel Binx (previously) has launched GPX Jewelry, a clever line of personalized pendants that are custom 3D printed from the customer’s GPS Trace. A GPS trace is generated through specific location-tracking software that documents movement patterns onto a virtual map. The GPX file from the map is then exported and turned into a pendant.

First we take a GPX track, add a border to it, and turn that into jewelry!

Three different colors are available – brass, silver or rose-gold. The pendants take three to five weeks to make and are shipped from Los Angeles, California.

