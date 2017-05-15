Engineer Tests Out His 3D Printed Hexapod Robot That Can Crawl Over Uneven Ground

Norwegian engineer Kåre Halvorsen (a.k.a. “Zenta“) has created the MX-Phoenix, a 3D printed spider inspired hexapod robot that uses 18 different motors to crawl over uneven ground.

I decided to make a new hexapod robot again. This time using the much larger and powerful Dynamixel servos from Robotis. I’ll use 6 MX-64T as coxa servos and 12 MX-106T for the femur and tibia sections. I’m calling the robot MX-Phoenix simply because it’s a little inspired by my first hexapod robot I made 10 years ago. It’s kinda “back to the basics”, but this time I’ll have more focus on my primary goals that I didn’t achieve on my first robots: A more dynamic gait engine and terrain adaptation. (read more)