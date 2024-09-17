A Cleverly Designed 3D Printed Cardboard Strip Cutter Used to Make Homemade Cat Scratchers

Kickass 3D Prints created a cleverly designed 3D printed handheld stripper that cuts even strips of cardboard that are perfect for making cat scratchers, beds, and other imaginative feline furniture. It’s a very creative way to recycle cardboard and keep kitty happy at the same time. The pattern is available for purchase on Cults. If you don’t have a 3D printer, there are a number of people who offer print on demand services.

Save a fortune on cardboard scratchers by making your own!