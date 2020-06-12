Laughing Squid

Amazing 3D Origami Paper Animal Sculptures

by

Faith C. creates absolutely amazing 3D sculptures of animals and fictional creatures out of cleverly folded strips of paper. Each piece is adorably realistic and very detailed on both the front and the back.


