Elaborate Three Dimensional Tattoos That Create the Illusion of Multiple Levels Beneath the Skin

New Hampshire artist Jesse Rix creates amazingly elaborate, three-dimensional geometric tattoos that truly create the appearance of many different levels that exist beneath the skin. The illusion is so realistic that it seems like one can just crawl inside the design. These incredible tattoos are Rix’s specialty, but his services are by appointment only.
Jesse Rix is a tattoo artist based in Keene, New Hampshire. He has been tattooing since 2005 and specializes in realism, nature and 3D/Geometric style pieces …Our studio is a private studio, which means it’s by appointment only. We take clients based on an application process when our books are open.
