Incredible 3D Illusion Murals That Jump Off the Wall

French urban artist SCAF of GrafoDeco creates giant 3D illusion murals that seem to jump right off the walls and into reality. SCAF often poses humorously with his creatures, appearing to pet a dinosaur, swim with the sharks, pretending to feed a doll to a hungry crocodile or an unwitting cat to a voracious viper. While SCAF’s murals look incredibly lifelike, they pose no harm to any living being. In fact, the mural helps to bring life to old buildings around the world and is available for hire.

I founded my decoration company GrafoDeco. Aimed at individuals as well as professionals (public or private companies), event organizers, associations or all those who are keen to bring a touch of originality to their interior or exterior decorations.

via My Modern Met