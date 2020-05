Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Jan Riggins and her 13 year old daughter Olivia Riggins , both incredibly talented, create absolutely amazing 3D chalk art together. The two started out drawing koi fish outside their Fort Worth, Texas home and became part of the chalk art contest circuit.

via DeMilked