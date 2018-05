Long Beach designer Ben Huynh released his fifth edition of the 36 Days of Type project that “invites designers, illustrators, and visual artists to share their view on the letters and numbers from our alphabet.” Huynh’s colorfully mesmerizing video features 3D animated type in the form of office supplies, furniture, and gadgets grooving to the song “Sunrise” by Gym and Swim.

via Vimeo Staff Picks