A 35 Year Old British Man Who Has Fashioned His Entire Life Around the Year 1946

Ben Sansum is a 35 year old man who has fashioned his entire life around the styles, technology and music of 1946. While Sansum has to put on a modern face for his job with British Airways, he always comes back to his home in Cambridgeshire, England and into the era he loves so much.
I like this period, I like the community spirit. I don’t want to glorify the war, I like all the things that took people’s minds away from the war, the music and the fashions and the cars. Things were British-made and built to last.
via reddit