Inside a $300,000 Robotic Parking Spot in New York City

CNBC journalist Ray Parisi captured incredible footage of a robotic attendant parking a car in a garage under a New York City building where parking spots start at $300,000 and go up from there.

Hidden deep below some of New York City’s most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces where high-end vehicles are parked and retrieved by robotic parking system.

Drivers enter this high-end parking system onto a specialized platform that will lower the car into the subterranean garage and rotate it 180° so that it faces towards the exit. This way, when the driver retrieves the car, they do not have to do anything but drive forward.

This particular spot was part of a $9.45 million home purchase package.

This subterranean car lair, where no humans are allowed, is located in NYC at 121 E 22nd St deep below a luxury 140-unit condo developed by Toll Brothers. Just this month a buyer picked up a $300K spot along with the condo’s highest priced apartment a five-bedroom duplex in a package deal that cost $9.45 million.